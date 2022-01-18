Manuel Clares
Manuel Clares
Pep Munne
Striker from the Barcelona academy was loaned to Rayo Vallecano in the 73/74 season
Peter Valentine Mora
Peter Valentine Mora
Jesus Landaburu
Jesus Landaburu
Onesimo Sanchez
Onesimo Sanchez
Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui
Ivan Iglesias
Ivan Iglesias
Louis Cembranos
Louis Cembranos
MACARIO MUÑOZ
Joseph Setvalls
Joseph Setvalls
Roberto Trashorras
Roberto Trashorras
Sergio Rodriguez ‘Rodri’
Ruben Ivan
Jofre Mateu
Jofre Mateu
Paul Sanz
Alberto Perea
He played with Rayo Vallecano from 2011 to 2014, later signing for Barcelona B in January 2016
Raul Baena
He played in the lower categories of Barcelona from 2006 to 2008 and in Rayo Vallecano from 2013 to 2017
rochina
He was trained in the lower categories of Barcelona. He arrived on loan to Rayo in 2014 where he played 17 games and scored 3 goals.
Piti
He began his professional career in the lower categories of FC Barcelona. Subsequently, he has been linked to Rayo for more than six years
jordi gomez
He signed for Barcelona B in the 05/06 season and it would not be until January 2017 when he was signed by Rayo Vallecano
Alex Moreno
In the 11/12 season he played with the Barcelona Juvenile and it would not be until July 2014 when he signed for Rayo Vallecano
#Footballers #wore #shirts #Rayo #Barça
