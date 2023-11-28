He America club will face Lion in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. Throughout history, both teams have shared several footballers. Below we tell you some of the most remembered and popular cases.
This is the most recent case of players who have played for both squads. Viñas arrived at Club América for the 2019 Apertura and surprised everyone and everyone with his great performance. As the years went by, the Uruguayan striker’s performance declined. For Apertura 2023 he signed with La Fiera and it seems that he is recovering the best version of himself.
The talented Argentine forward left an indelible mark on the history of América. With this squad he won two League titles and two Concachampions titles between 2012 and 2016. In January 2017 he left the institution to sign with Toluca. In January 2019 he signed with León, but in this club he could not prove his worth.
The historic América striker came to Liga MX from PSV Eindhoven in 1994. Kalusha became a reference for Leo Beenhakker’s América. In mid-1997 he signed with Necaxa and in early 1998 he arrived at León, where he went unnoticed.
The famous ‘Rifle’ arrived in America for the 2013 Apertura of Liga MX. Despite living more than one stage in the Águilas, the Colombian was never able to demonstrate all his quality. In mid-2016 he signed with León, where he showed a slightly better version.
Although many place Martínez as Monterrey’s goalkeeper, he emerged from the basic forces of América. Christian did not receive opportunities in Coapa and looked for opportunities in other clubs. In mid-2012, after playing for Tecos and Indios de Juárez, Martínez signed with León, a team with which he retired in 2017.
‘Chema’ Cárdenas played for América during the Clausura 2012 and Apertura 2012. He played for León between 2013 and 2015. He had a more notable performance with the Esmeraldas.
Adrián Chávez is recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of America. The goalkeeper was with the Águilas from 1986 to 1996. In mid-1996 he signed with Celeya. And a year later he signed with León, a team with which he retired in 2000.
The famous ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is another of the elements that wore both jerseys. The defender left Atlante in 1994 to sign with the Águilas. With this squad he had outstanding seasons until mid-2000 when he returned to the Iron Colts. In January 2002, Gutiérrez signed with León, a team with which he only spent one semester before retiring.
To this list we must add names such as Nicolás Ramírez, Francisco Uribe, José Luis Salgado, Rodrigo Valenzuela, Jesús Mendoza, Álvaro Ortiz, Edson Astivia, Christian Torres, Damián Álvarez, Christian Patiño and Andrés Silva.
