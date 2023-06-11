Legendary Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano memorably described the act of scoring a goal as “the orgasm of soccer.”
By the turn of the millennium, he also warned: “Like orgasms, goals have become less and less frequent in modern life.” However, the second decade of the 2000s has ushered in a new era of annotation scholars.
Erling Haaland became the first player in nearly a century to score 50 or more goals for an English top-flight team in 2023. The prodigious goalscorer is the last of today’s pleasure poachers, but those who have preceded should not. be forgotten.
Here is a selection of the talented individuals who have enjoyed the most euphoric event in football more often than any other.
|
Season
|
Games
|
Goals
|
1927/28
|
41
|
63
Dixie Dean, 21, was topping Everton’s front row when he scored a shocking 63 goals in the 1927/28 campaign, propelling the Toffees to the league title while indelibly etching his name in the English record books.
With George Camsell’s record 59 goals in the spotlight, Dean scored a hat-trick against Arsenal on the final day of the season to cement his legendary status. Only three other people – Pongo Waring, Vic Watson and the aforementioned Haaland – have scored more than 50 goals for an English top division club in a season.
|
Season
|
Games
|
goals
|
1939/40
|
26
|
56
|
1940/41
|
31
|
56
|
1941/42
|
30
|
63
|
1943/44
|
32
|
76
|
1952
|
30
|
60
The statistical rises of the game’s modern goalscorers led to the rediscovery of Austrian ace Josef Bican and the rapid downgrading of his achievements. Yet the Czech top-flight star on both sides of World War II fended off the prejudices of the era before his death in 2001.
“I heard so many times that in my day it was easier to score,” Bican was quoted as saying by the Uefa . “But the chances were the same a hundred years ago and they will be the same a hundred years from now. The situation is identical and everyone would agree that a chance should be a goal. If I had five chances I scored five goals, if I have seven and I score seven.”
|
Season
|
Games
|
goals
|
[1945/46
|
3. 4
|
66
|
1948/49
|
30
|
59
Caught between two golden ages for Hungarian football, Ferenc Deak’s prolific exploits were lost in the fog of war. The devastating striker bested every other player on the planet in three different seasons as the world reeled from the hell of World War II – Deak twice broke the 50-goal barrier during this era.
The conflict robbed Deak of a chance to appear at a World Cup, but he took his frustrations out on the Hungarian top flight. All of his 66 goals in the 1945/46 campaign came in the league, which remains a European record for the season.
|
Season
|
Games
|
goals
|
1958
|
46
|
66
|
1959
|
43
|
53
|
1961
|
38
|
62
|
1963
|
36
|
51
|
1965
|
46
|
64
In a career that spanned 1,366 games for club and country, Pelé’s longest goalless run lasted just nine games, and that drought came during his first 11 professional matches.
When several friendlies, unofficial matches and the climax of Escape to Victory, Pelé scored at least 50 goals for Santos in six different seasons.
|
Season
|
Games
|
goals
|
1971/72
|
48
|
fifty
|
1972/73
|
49
|
66
When asked to explain his outrageous scoring record, Gerd Muller gave the slightly unsettling response: “Something inside me says, ‘Gerd, go this way. Gerd, go that way.'” I do not know what it is”.
The little manager inside Muller’s head was working overtime between 1971 and 1973 when Muller twice broke the 50-goal barrier for Bayern Munich. Remarkably, never in his career did Muller score more than 50 points in a season.
|
seasons
|
Game
|
goals
|
2010/11
|
55
|
53
|
2011/12
|
60
|
73
|
2012/13
|
fifty
|
60
|
2014/15
|
57
|
58
|
2016/17
|
52
|
54
|
2018/19
|
fifty
|
51
Lionel Messi was leaning towards modesty when he declared: “I’m not a typical scorer.” However, he had hit the nail on the head, nothing about Messi is typical.
On no less than six separate occasions, the Argentine has scored in more than 50 club goals during a single season. Messi first broke the barrier as a prodigious 23-year-old in Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona crop of 2010/11 and last racked up a half-century as a veteran in Ernesto Valverde’s decidedly less lauded side.
After a particularly tough display against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United, Bolton Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce was asked if his full-back Henrik Pedersen would be psychologically ready.
“Scars?” Allardyce exclaimed. “We’re going to need a bloody plastic surgeon after that.” Ronaldo left countless defenders on tape throughout his unerringly extended peak at the game’s zenith, breaking the 50-goal barrier for Real Madrid in six consecutive seasons.
|
seasons
|
Game
|
goals
|
2010/11
|
54
|
53
|
2011/12
|
55
|
60
|
2012/13
|
55
|
55
|
2013/14
|
47
|
51
|
2014/15
|
54
|
61
|
2015/16
|
48
|
51
|
Season
|
Games
|
goals
|
2015/16
|
53
|
59
Love him or hate him, you can’t discount Luis Suárez’s innate ability to simply find the back of the net as he has shown in both the Premier League and Spain’s top flight with his 59-goal season wearing Barcelona colors .
He scored 40 goals in 35 domestic games and 19 more away in the 2015/16 season where Barcelona achieved a league and cup double.
#Footballers #scored #goals #season
Leave a Reply