Footballers who refused to sign with the Tigers

Tigres has managed to bring several important players to its ranks thanks to the fact that it shells out its money without any problem, however, that is not enough for some players to opt for putting on the jersey.
Here we leave you some footballers who refused to play with the cats:
Robson de Souza was tempted several times by the MX League ringing for Queretaro, America, Atlas and Tigres, saying yes to the latter two because he looked favorably on continuing his career in Mexico, however, in the end, nothing materialized. The two-time World Cup champion remained in the Saints from his country and then went to China.
The 35-year-old Frenchman was linked to the tigers in 2022, but it was precisely he who, through social networks, put an end to the rumors spread by mentioning that the Olympic Marseille It was everything in his life and he wanted to finish his career with the club.
For 2019, tigers stalked the Brazilian midfielder Wanderson Ferreira de Oliveirawho was on loan with the Vasco da Gamabut belonged to Porto Alegre International. Despite being probed, he preferred to stay in his country.
The Argentine also sounded strong for 2019, but not only the royals but also the America and the Boca Juniors.
In the end, the midfielder preferred to stay with the Benfica and fight for a place in the first team.
One more Brazilian to the list. He was constantly hanging around the midfielder and although his pass belonged to the real Madrid He didn’t have much importance in the club.
He currently defends the cause of Guild of his country.
Despite being wanted by the royals, he was never interested in coming to Mexican soccer. The Moroccan preferred to go to fenerbahce after breaking away from Olympic Marseille.
For this semester, tigers wanted to get the recent champion with PachucaHowever, El Pocho dreamed of wearing the red and white shirt again, so he signed with the Chivasclub where he was formed.
The Argentine rang to put on the elastic of the tigerseven had contact with the directive, however, he preferred to remain in Europe after the interest of the Seville.
A short time ago, the Brazilian defender had no problem coming to play with the cats, but in the end, his economic claims were very high, so everything stopped and he continued with the fluminense.
Ponchito, current referent of Rayados de Monterreywas close to wearing the shirt of the staunch rival, since he had already been paid for Atlas prior to the 2014 Opening, but in the end he refused to leave because he considered that he would not be a starter at the club.
tigers He was clinging to the signing of the Colombian, who twice rejected offers that exceeded ten million euros. The attacker continued with the eintracht frankfurt from Germany.
The Argentine must be included, but as a helmsman who decided to say no. Given the present that the club is experiencing, it was decided to look for the Doll, who quickly discarded the offer for wanting to direct in Europe.
After finally making the leap to Europe with the Celta Vigo, tigers He wanted to apply the formula of repatriating him in the Opening 2021, but the attacker did not give up his dream of continuing in the Old Continent despite not being taken into account by the Spanish.
The Dutchman refused to come to Mexico despite receiving a million-dollar offer of 20 million euros at the Apertura 2019. The striker appreciated the interest, but kept the Sporting From Portugal.
A few years ago, the signing was fought so hard tigers Like the cougarsbut in the end, the midfielder declined the offer of the royals to better put on the National University elastic.
