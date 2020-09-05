Diego Costa Controversial for years, with a special temperament, but always talented, so much so that he can boast of having played for the Brazilian and Spanish National Teams. He played two friendly matches with Brazil, but after becoming a Spanish national he did not hesitate twice and agreed to play for La Roja; in fact, curiously, he played with Spain in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he was not received in the best way. Photo:



Kevin Prince Boateng He was born in Germany and in fact participated with this selection in the categories Sub 15, Sub 16, Sub 17, Sub 19, Sub 20 and Sub 21. However, due to disciplinary problems his path to the Senior Selection was complicated and it was from this So he changed Germany for Ghana. With the African squad he was World Cup twice, in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. Photo:



Florent malouda He was born in Cayenne, French Guiana, but was nationalized by France and in that country he began his training as a player. With the French Soccer Team he played the 2006 World Cup in Germany and South Africa 2010, as well as the 2008 and 2012 Euro Cup. Finally, in the twilight of his career he played with the French Guiana National Team, since he was not considered part from FIFA. Photo:



Owen hargreaves He was born in Canada to an English father and a Welsh mother, for which he was able to represent any of these three teams. With the Wales National Team she played some games in minor divisions, but in the end she opted for the country where her father was born. Thus, he became the first English player to participate with this team without having lived in England or having trained in a Premier League club. Photo:

Phil Cole

Edgar Castillo He was born in New Mexico, United States but of Mexican parents. He played a large part of his career in Liga MX and for that reason he was called up to the Mexican National Team, where he played some friendly matches. Over time he changed his mind and officially represented the United States team, with which he was already champion of the Gold Cup and fourth in the 2016 Copa América. Photo:



Thiago Motta The midfielder was born in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil and was able to represent Brazil in the Under 17 and Under 23 categories. However, not having played with the senior representative, he had the luxury of choosing the Italian National Team, squads with the which participated in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2012 and 2016 Euro Cups. Photo:

Claudio Villa

Jermaine jones Although he had participation with the German National Team at the youth level, Jones changed course and went with the United States. Much influenced that he was not considered in the senior team with Germany. With the Stars and Stripes squad he played the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as well as the 2016 Copa América and the 2011 Gold Cup. Photo:



Dejan Stankovic The one born in Belgrade, Serbia has an exceptional history, because due to the various independence demonstrations he played three World Cups with three different teams: with Yugoslavia in France 1998, with Montenegro in Germany 2006 and finally with Serbia in South Africa 2010. Photo:



Akhik Tsveiba Another player who represented four teams was Tsveiba, a central defender of 1.82 meters tall, who will go down in the history of this sport by representing the teams of the Soviet Union, Ukraine, Russia and the National Team of the Commonwealth of Independent States. Photo:

Simon Bruty

Piatnitski The former Uzbek footballer played between 1980 and the late 90’s and stands out for having played with four teams: Soviet Union, Uzbekistan, Russia and the National Team of the Commonwealth of Independent States. With Russia he played the 1994 World Cup in the United States. Photo:

Paul Marriott – EMPICS

Alfredo Di Stefano “La Saeta Rubia” emerged as a legend for River Plate from Argentina, Millionaires from Colombia and Real Madrid from Spain. At the national team level, he defended the colors of the Albiceleste between 1947 and 1948. Surprisingly years later he chose to represent Spain and did so between 1956 and 1962. A fact to highlight is that he could never play a World Cup. Photo:



Ladislao Kubala He was born in Budapest, Hungary but also had Spanish nationality. Kubala played six meetings with Hungary between 1946 and 1947, while with Spain he was international 20 times and scored 11 goals. Photo:



