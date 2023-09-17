Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top of the ranking of the players with the most games played in the history of the UEFA Champions League, the most important continental tournament at club level, but there are other footballers who make up this select list at an individual level. Next, we review the ranking.
The Welshman Ryan Giggs played all 141 games in the Champions League with the same shirt: that of Manchester United in England. Legend.
Muller continues to play for Bayern Munich, where he played all 142 games in the Champions League. The German can be a potential rival for CR7 in terms of total number of matches in the competition.
Since the creation of the Champions League in 1992, a select group of 47 players have accumulated 100 or more games, with Real Madrid legend Raúl González being the first to achieve them in February 2006.
2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 were the years where Xavi was able to become champion, like Lionel Messi, another of those on this list. The difference is that the midfielder played all the games at FC Barcelona.
The French scorer is fourth on this select list thanks to his commitments to Lyon (19) and Real Madrid (133). He has recently been transferred to Al Ittihad in Arabia, so he will not be able to come close to CR7’s leadership in this area.
The best player on the planet has registered 163 commitments in this tournament, winning it four times with FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015). There were a total of 149 matches in the “Culé” club, and another 13 in Paris Saint-Germain.
The goalkeeper has made saves in this competition during 150 games for Real Madrid, while he has recorded 27 appearances for Porto in Portugal. He is considered one of the best in the history of football.
Ronaldo has played more than half of all his games (101) for Real Madrid, as well as 23 for Juventus and 59 for Manchester United between his two spells at Old Trafford. The Portuguese international is also the competition’s all-time top scorer, but at least now he won’t be playing in it, because he left for Saudi Arabia.
