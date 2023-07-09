Two great football institutions have forged a great connection over the years.
Contemporary colossus Chelsea and storied AC Milan have enjoyed the talent of some of football’s all-time greats, some of whom have dressed in both West London and Italy’s fashion capital.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who promised long before a serious Achilles injury suffered in 2019 cut short his excellent career, will be the last to wear the shirt of both clubs after finalizing his transfer to the Rossoneri for 15 million pounds.
Here you have the list of all the players who will play for Chelsea and Milan:
|
Soccer player
|
Years in both clubs
|
Matches played at Chelsea
|
Matches played in Milan
|
Jimmy Greaves
|
Chelsea (1957-1961) / Milan (1961)
|
84
|
13
|
ray wilkins
|
Chelsea (1973-1979) / Milan (1984-1987)
|
179
|
105
|
Brian Laudrup
|
Milan (1993-1994) / Chelsea (1998)
|
eleven
|
18
|
Marcel Desailly
|
Milan (1993-1998) / Chelsea (1998-2004)
|
221
|
186
|
Ruud Gullit
|
Milan (1987-1993,1994) / Chelsea (1995-1998)
|
58
|
171
|
George Weah
|
Milan (1995-2000) / Chelsea (2000)
|
fifteen
|
147
|
Winston Bogarde
|
Milan (1997) / Chelsea (2000-2004)
|
12
|
4
|
Christian Panucci
|
Milan (1993-1996) / Chelsea (2000-2001)
|
10
|
134
|
carlo cudicini
|
Milan (1992-1995) / Chelsea (1999-2009)
|
216
|
3
|
Sam Dalla Bona
|
Chelsea (1999-2002) / Milan (2002-2006)
|
73
|
16
|
Hernan Crespo
|
Chelsea (2003-2008) / Milan (2004-2005)
|
73
|
40
|
Andriy Shevchenko
|
Milan (1999-2006, 2008-2009) / Chelsea (2006-2009)
|
77
|
322
|
Michael Essen
|
Chelsea (2005-2014) / Milan (2014-2015)
|
256
|
22
|
Fernando Torres
|
Chelsea (2011-2015) / Milan (2014-2016)
|
172
|
10
|
Alexandre Duck
|
Milan (2007-2012) / Chelsea (2016)
|
2
|
150
|
Alex
|
Chelsea (2004-2012) / Milan (2014-2016)
|
134
|
48
|
marco van ginkel
|
Chelsea (2013-2021) / Milan (2014-15)
|
4
|
18
|
Mario Pasalic
|
Chelsea (2014-2020) / Milan (2016-2017)
|
0
|
27
|
Fabio Borini
|
Chelsea (2009-2011) / Milan (2017-2020)
|
8
|
75
|
Tiemoue Bakayoko
|
Chelsea (2017-2023) / Milan (2018-2019, 2021-2023)
|
43
|
63
|
Gonzalo Higuain
|
Milan (2018-2019) / Chelsea (2019)
|
18
|
22
|
Asmir Begovic
|
Chelsea (2015-2017) / Milan (2020)
|
33
|
2
|
Thiago Silva
|
Milan (2009-2012) / Chelsea (2020-present)
|
117
|
119
|
Olivier Giroud
|
Chelsea (2018-2021) / Milan (2021-present)
|
119
|
85
|
Fikayo Tomori
|
Chelsea (2016-2021) / Milan (2021-present)
|
27
|
107
|
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
Chelsea (2014-2023) / Milan (2023-present)
|
155
|
0
Prolific striker Jimmy Greaves was the first player to make a direct transfer between Chelsea and Milan. After four years with the Blues, Greaves went to Lombardy, but his stay was brief and low-key.
The Englishman never got along with catenaccio pioneer Nereo Rocco, and he returned to England after only a year in Italy.
By contrast, Ray Wilkins loved life at the San Siro. The midfielder emerged as a fixture during his four years at the club, but his spell at Milan came just before Milan rose to new heights under Arrigo Sacchi.
Wilkins had started at Chelsea, the club of his childhood, with which he played 179 games.
In the 1990s, the relaxation of rules limiting the presence of foreign players led to an overseas transfer boom, and the Premier League became the powerhouse for elite foreign talent after the golden age of the Series. A. Marcel Desailly, Ruud Gullit, George Weah and Andriy Shevchenko swapped Milan for Chelsea on either side of the millennium, while Hernán Crespo was signed by the Blues from Inter as one of the first big signings of the Roman Abramovich era. .
The Argentine had an irregular period at Stamford Bridge and was loaned to Milan for the 2004/05 season.
After Shevchenko left Chelsea in 2009 after a difficult Premier League career, the names that unite the two clubs have not been quite as glamorous. Marco van Ginkel, Mario Pasalic, Fabio Borini, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Asmir Begovic have played for both clubs over the past decade.
Gonzalo Higuaín had a tough time at both clubs, while Alexandre Pato was on the decline when he joined Chelsea in 2016. Thiago Silva, on the other hand, has been nothing short of exceptional in west London after leading Milan to glory. of Serie A in 2011.
As for Loftus-Cheek, he will try to follow in the footsteps of Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud, who have forged stellar careers at Milan after leaving Chelsea.
