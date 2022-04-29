Ramon of the Leal Source
He played from 1926 to 1934 in the ranks of Athletic Bilbao, where he won three Leagues and four Cups. In the 34/35 season he signed for Atlético de Madrid. In 1935, in a clash with Eizaguirre, the Sevilla goalkeeper, he broke his tibia and fibula. As a result of this injury, his career came to a halt.
Jose Ramon Ochandiano
He defended the Athletic Bilbao jersey for six seasons from 1923 to 1929. In the 29/30 season he signed for Atlético de Madrid.
Cayetano Wins Vidaurrazaga
He was goalkeeper for Athletic Bilbao for three seasons from 1949 to 1952 and the following three seasons he defended the goal for Atlético de Madrid.
beitia
He played for Athletic Bilbao from 1957 to 1960 and the 63/64 season with Atlético de Madrid
JOURNAL AS
irureta
He defended the Atlético de Madrid jersey from 1967 to 1975 and Athletic Bilbao from 1975 to 1980.
JOURNAL AS
Irritated
Andoni Goikoetxea
He started in the lower categories of Athletic Bilbao and in 1975 he made his debut with the first team. Throughout his career at the Biscayan club, he scored 44 goals in 369 games.
Andoni Goikoetxea
In 1987 he signed for Atlético de Madrid where he only played 37 games in the three seasons he remained at the mattress club.
JOURNAL AS
Uralde
He only played one season at Atlético de Madrid (1986/1987) and it was not very successful, as he did not meet the expectations that his signing had created, scoring only 8 goals.
Uralde
He played for three seasons (from 1987 to 1989) at Athletic Bilbao, where he scored 40 goals in 110 games.
JOURNAL AS
Julius Salinas
He was trained in the Athletic Bilbao youth academy and in 1982 he debuted with the first team, he defended the Athletic shirt until 1986
JOURNAL AS
Julius Salinas
In 1986 he signed for Atlético de Madrid, where he stayed for two seasons in which he scored thirty-one goals.
JOURNAL AS
Ruben Bilbao
He was forged in the Lezama quarry, but it would not be until October 1983 when he made his debut in the First Division with Athletic Bilbao, at the end of the 83/84 season he signed with Racing de Santander. In 1986 he signed for Atlético de Madrid where he did not have many opportunities.
JOURNAL AS
Ferreira
He was trained in the lower categories of Bilbao and at the age of 17 he made his debut in the First Division with Athletic Bilbao, where he remained from 1986 to 1989 and a later stage from 1997 to 2000.
louis fabric
Ferreira
He defended the Atlético de Madrid shirt from 1993 to 1995, although he spent the 1993-94 season on loan at Sevilla
JOURNAL AS
Pizo Gomez
He debuted with Athletic Bilbao, in the First Division, on October 13, 1985, and remained with the Bilbao club for three seasons.
JOURNAL AS
Pizo Gomez
At Atlético de Madrid he played in two stages, from 1989 to 1991 and returned in the 93/94 season, playing a total of 88 games with the mattress team.
JOURNAL AS
ezquerro
In 1996 he joined the Atlético de Madrid subsidiary, that same year he debuted with the first team. In 1998 he signed for Athletic at the end of May, where he stayed for seven seasons, playing a total of 260 games and becoming a benchmark for the team.
AITOR MARTIN
JOURNAL AS
Nagore Arbizu
He ended up in the Athletic subsidiary in the summer of 1997. He debuted with the lions in the First Division in September 1997
JOURNAL AS
Nagore Arbizu
In the 01/02 season, he signed for Atlético de Madrid to join his project to return to the First Division. The colchoneros paid 3 million euros for the signing of him.
CHEMA DIAZ
JOURNAL AS
Daniel Arazubia
He was trained in the lower categories of Athletic, he debuted with the first team in 2001, but it would not be until the 02/03 season when he would become a starter in goal for the lions. He remained in the club with ups and downs until the 07/08 season.
JOHN FLOWER
JOURNAL AS
Daniel Arazubia
In the 13/14 season, he signed for Atlético de Madrid as a substitute goalkeeper.
JOHN MEDINA
REUTERS
Raul Garcia
In 2007 he signed for Atlético de Madrid where he remained until 2015, except for the 11/12 season when he played on loan at Osasuna.
DAVID GONZALEZ
JOURNAL AS
Raul Garcia
He currently plays for Athletic Bilbao since August 2015 as an attacking midfielder.
JOHN FLOWER
JOURNAL AS
Iago Herrerin
In 2010 he signed for Atlético de Madrid B, where he stayed for two seasons as a starter.
Daniel Tailor
JOURNAL AS
Iago Herrerin
In August 2013 he debuted with Athletic Bilbao. He played on loan for two seasons, one at Numancia (12/13) and another at Leganés (16/17), currently he is still the goalkeeper of the Bilbao club.
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
Getty Images
