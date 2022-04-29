Ramon of the Leal Source He played from 1926 to 1934 in the ranks of Athletic Bilbao, where he won three Leagues and four Cups. In the 34/35 season he signed for Atlético de Madrid. In 1935, in a clash with Eizaguirre, the Sevilla goalkeeper, he broke his tibia and fibula. As a result of this injury, his career came to a halt. Photo:



updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Jose Ramon Ochandiano He defended the Athletic Bilbao jersey for six seasons from 1923 to 1929. In the 29/30 season he signed for Atlético de Madrid. Photo:



updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Cayetano Wins Vidaurrazaga He was goalkeeper for Athletic Bilbao for three seasons from 1949 to 1952 and the following three seasons he defended the goal for Atlético de Madrid. Photo:



updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



beitia He played for Athletic Bilbao from 1957 to 1960 and the 63/64 season with Atlético de Madrid Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



irureta He defended the Atlético de Madrid jersey from 1967 to 1975 and Athletic Bilbao from 1975 to 1980. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Irritated He defended the Atlético de Madrid jersey from 1967 to 1975 and Athletic Bilbao from 1975 to 1980. Photo:



updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Andoni Goikoetxea He started in the lower categories of Athletic Bilbao and in 1975 he made his debut with the first team. Throughout his career at the Biscayan club, he scored 44 goals in 369 games. See also The coalition announces that it has received a distress call from an oil tanker after it was subjected to "armed harassment" off the port of Hodeidah Photo:



updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Andoni Goikoetxea In 1987 he signed for Atlético de Madrid where he only played 37 games in the three seasons he remained at the mattress club. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Uralde He only played one season at Atlético de Madrid (1986/1987) and it was not very successful, as he did not meet the expectations that his signing had created, scoring only 8 goals. Photo:



updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Uralde He played for three seasons (from 1987 to 1989) at Athletic Bilbao, where he scored 40 goals in 110 games. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Julius Salinas He was trained in the Athletic Bilbao youth academy and in 1982 he debuted with the first team, he defended the Athletic shirt until 1986 Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Julius Salinas In 1986 he signed for Atlético de Madrid, where he stayed for two seasons in which he scored thirty-one goals. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Ruben Bilbao He was forged in the Lezama quarry, but it would not be until October 1983 when he made his debut in the First Division with Athletic Bilbao, at the end of the 83/84 season he signed with Racing de Santander. In 1986 he signed for Atlético de Madrid where he did not have many opportunities. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST

See also Electric racing class Extreme E is considering switching to hydrogen

Ferreira He was trained in the lower categories of Bilbao and at the age of 17 he made his debut in the First Division with Athletic Bilbao, where he remained from 1986 to 1989 and a later stage from 1997 to 2000. Photo:

louis fabric

updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Ferreira He defended the Atlético de Madrid shirt from 1993 to 1995, although he spent the 1993-94 season on loan at Sevilla Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Pizo Gomez He debuted with Athletic Bilbao, in the First Division, on October 13, 1985, and remained with the Bilbao club for three seasons. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Pizo Gomez At Atlético de Madrid he played in two stages, from 1989 to 1991 and returned in the 93/94 season, playing a total of 88 games with the mattress team. Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



ezquerro In 1996 he joined the Atlético de Madrid subsidiary, that same year he debuted with the first team. In 1998 he signed for Athletic at the end of May, where he stayed for seven seasons, playing a total of 260 games and becoming a benchmark for the team. Photo:

AITOR MARTIN

JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Nagore Arbizu He ended up in the Athletic subsidiary in the summer of 1997. He debuted with the lions in the First Division in September 1997 Photo:



JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST

See also Tamiya comes with a cool radio-controlled Ford Bronco

Nagore Arbizu In the 01/02 season, he signed for Atlético de Madrid to join his project to return to the First Division. The colchoneros paid 3 million euros for the signing of him. Photo:

CHEMA DIAZ

JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Daniel Arazubia He was trained in the lower categories of Athletic, he debuted with the first team in 2001, but it would not be until the 02/03 season when he would become a starter in goal for the lions. He remained in the club with ups and downs until the 07/08 season. Photo:

JOHN FLOWER

JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Daniel Arazubia In the 13/14 season, he signed for Atlético de Madrid as a substitute goalkeeper. Photo:

JOHN MEDINA

REUTERS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Raul Garcia In 2007 he signed for Atlético de Madrid where he remained until 2015, except for the 11/12 season when he played on loan at Osasuna. Photo:

DAVID GONZALEZ

JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Raul Garcia He currently plays for Athletic Bilbao since August 2015 as an attacking midfielder. Photo:

JOHN FLOWER

JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST



Iago Herrerin In 2010 he signed for Atlético de Madrid B, where he stayed for two seasons as a starter. Photo:

Daniel Tailor

JOURNAL AS updated to



April 30, 2022

at 00:18 CEST

