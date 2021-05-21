Cesar Sanchez
He played for Real Madrid from 2000 to 2005. He wore the Villarreal shirt in the 2011-12 season.
Roberto Soldado
He played for Real Madrid in two different stages: from 2004 to 2006 and the 2007-08 season. He played for Villarreal two seasons from 2015 to 2017.
Cicinho
He wore the Real Madrid shirt from 2005 to 2007. He played for Villarreal in 2011.
Diego Lopez
He played for Real Madrid in two different stages: from 2005 to 2007 and the 2013-14 season. He wore the Villarreal jersey from 2007 to 2012.
Cheryshev
He played two different seasons for Real Madrid: 2012-13 and 2015-16. He played in two different stages with Villarreal: from 2014 to 2017 and the 2017-18 season.
Fran Sol
He played for Real Madrid “C” in the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. He wore the Villarreal shirt from 2014 to 2016 alternating the subsidiary and the first team.
Raul Albiol
Real Madrid: 2009-2013 Villarreal: 2019-present
Takefusa kubo
In the 19/20 season he signed for Real Madrid from FC Tokyo and after being on loan to Mallorca, the Japanese left this season on loan to the ‘Yellow Submarine’.
