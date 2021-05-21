Cesar Sanchez He played for Real Madrid from 2000 to 2005. He wore the Villarreal shirt in the 2011-12 season. Photo:



Roberto Soldado He played for Real Madrid in two different stages: from 2004 to 2006 and the 2007-08 season. He played for Villarreal two seasons from 2015 to 2017. Photo:

LUCY NICHOLSON

REUTERS

LUCY NICHOLSON

Cicinho He wore the Real Madrid shirt from 2005 to 2007. He played for Villarreal in 2011. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

DAILY AS

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

Diego Lopez He played for Real Madrid in two different stages: from 2005 to 2007 and the 2013-14 season. He wore the Villarreal jersey from 2007 to 2012. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

DAILY AS

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

Cheryshev He played two different seasons for Real Madrid: 2012-13 and 2015-16. He played in two different stages with Villarreal: from 2014 to 2017 and the 2017-18 season. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

DAILY AS

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

Fran Sol He played for Real Madrid "C" in the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. He wore the Villarreal shirt from 2014 to 2016 alternating the subsidiary and the first team. Photo:

MACARIO MUÑOZ

DAILY AS

MACARIO MUÑOZ

Raul Albiol Real Madrid: 2009-2013 Villarreal: 2019-present Photo:

Quality Sport Images

Takefusa kubo In the 19/20 season he signed for Real Madrid from FC Tokyo and after being on loan to Mallorca, the Japanese left this season on loan to the 'Yellow Submarine'. Photo:

MICHAEL DALDER

REUTERS

MICHAEL DALDER

