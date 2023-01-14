In top-level professional soccer it is increasingly difficult to stay active and competitivetaking into account that young players are emerging, physically very well prepared, which makes it difficult for older players due to the physiological difference that can exist.
Although the years pass for everyone, There are cases of soccer players who, with optimal personal care, added to the natural technical conditions and a strong mentality, can continue playing in the elite at 40 years of age or older.. Here the most representative cases.
World champion with Italy and multiple winner of Serie A with Juventus, “Nono” currently plays for his beloved Parma, at the age of 44, and has recently made headlines again for his performance against Inter Milan.
One that he could have played as long as he wanted. He retired after 19 seasons at Inter Milan. The Argentine who came from Banfield played 957 games throughout his career. Always physically and mentally impeccable, at 40 he said goodbye, although he continues to work at the Italian club.
One of the best defenders in history. He dedicated his entire career to his club, Milan. With 849 matches behind him, the Italian managed to win five European Cups. Only three reds in his entire career. He retired at 40 years old.
One of the best left-backs in history. The Brazilian was characterized by his speed and his tremendous shot. Two Copa América, three Champions League and a World Cup between the Brazilian team and Real Madrid. At the age of 42, he decided to put an end to a tremendous career.
Another of those who is still active, at 41 years old. Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez continues to play for Real Betis Balompié in the Spanish First Division, a team of which he is the captain and the player with the most games played in the club’s history. Privileged physique and quality to spare.
One of the last ‘One Club Man’. The left-hander went through his entire professional career at Manchester United, with 885 games, 155 goals and 158 assists. He was even a player and a coach at the same time. He played until he was 40.
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović currently plays for AC Milan in Serie A in Italy, and has already shown all football fans that at 41 he feels better physically than many other younger players. He still has a lot of thread on the reel, because of how he takes care of himself with meals and because of the way he trains, apart from the quality that he exhibits.
