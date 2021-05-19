Gerard Piqué
The father of the Barcelona central defender, Joan, is a successful lawyer and businessman, and his mother, Montserrat, director of a prominent Barcelona hospital that deals with spinal injuries. Piqué’s grandfather, Amador Bernabéu, is a former Barcelona FC manager. Besides the central, he owns an online gaming company and a restaurant.
Frank Lampard
His father was a renowned English West Ham player, his mother’s uncle Harry Redknapp is also a respected football coach and advisor, as is Jamie Redknapp, also from his family. He himself was educated in one of the most prestigious schools in the UK.
Kaka
Unlike many of the great Brazilian footballers, Kaka did not emerge from poverty. His father, Bosco Izecson Pereira Leite, was an engineer, and his mother, Simone dos Santos, was a school teacher.
Robin van persie
The Dutchman comes from a family influenced by art. His father, Bob, is a renowned artist and sculptor, while his mother José Ras is a painter, designer and teacher. Despite being a “problem boy” in his teens, Van Persie chose the path of sports.
I measure
The most recognized Egyptian footballer of all time, he shone at Ajax in the early 2000s. A football lover since he was a child, he played in the streets for money, not with necessity, but for pleasure, since his father, Hossam Wasfi, He was also a player and tourism entrepreneur.
Ciprian Marica
One of the best Romanian players. He belonged to Dinamo Bucharest, Shalke 04, Sttugart, among others. His father, Mircea Marica, is a wealthy businessman, who enjoys being able to give his son all the comforts. The footballer represented his country 72 times.
Mario Gotze
The player, one of the emblems of Borussia Dortmund, is the son of Jurgen Gotze, a professor at the Dortmund University of Technology and a former researcher in the Department of Computer Science at Yale University.
Al-Saadi Gaddafi
The son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi played for Alahly Tripoli and Al-lttihad Tripoli. He was also in Udinese, Sampdoria and Perugia.
Hugo lloris
The current Tottenham goalkeeper comes from a wealthy high-society family in Nice, France. His mother, a lawyer and his father dedicated to the banking world. He played tennis, but ended up being outstanding in football. (Photo by Clive Rose / Getty Images)
Marcelo bielsa
“El loco” Bielsa comes from a renowned Argentine family of lawyers and politicians, but he chose and preferred soccer. He was a player, although he retired at the age of 25. He is a renowned coach. AFP PHOTO / BORIS HORVAT
Oliver Bierhoff
He currently works for the German national team, but the forward played for Milan, Udinese, Ascoli and Monaco. Bierhoff won Serie A with Milan and also helped his country win the 1996 European Championship by scoring the first golden goal in international football. His father, Dr. Rolf Bierhoff, was a German business tycoon.
Mario balotelli
Balotelli was born in Palermo, Italy. The son of Ghanaian immigrants Thomas and Rose Barwuah, he was adopted by Francesco and Silvia Balotelli because his parents were unable to care for him. Mario took his last name and grew up in the town of Concesio, Brescia, where his adoptive family had a respected reputation.
Andrea Pirlo
The Italian star of Inter, Milan and Juventus, was born to a very wealthy family. His father, Luigi, owns a steel company, founded in Brescia in 1982 and the player owns a stake in it. (AP Photo / Sang Tan)
Gianluca vialli
Vialli was raised by his father, a self-made millionaire, in a 60-room castle called Castello di Belgioioso, in Cremona, along with his four siblings. He triumphed in football as a coach and player. He also plays golf
