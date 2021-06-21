The English team is awakening a lot of interest among lovers of this sport due to the great diversity of offensive players with technique that it has. Many of them are already world stars and others are beginning to be. These are the English national team footballers who could aspire to the Golden Ball in a few years:
It seems a bit far-fetched to think that Sakra could win a golden ball, but at his young age, his level is impressive. He has been, surely, Arsenal’s best player throughout the season. He has an astonishing dribbling ability, has a very good handling and an incredible ability to avoid rivals in the race. He has everything to become a star of this sport.
The incredible Borussia Dortmund player has yet to play, incomprehensibly, any minute at this European Championship. It seems unthinkable that a coach decides to leave a footballer of his characteristics in the stands. Today he is already one of the best dribblers in the world and Manchester United has already asked the German team for his price. It is not impossible but it is complicated that he can leave Germany this summer.
The West Ham player has gradually become one of the best pivots on the planet. Today few players can boast of having such an obvious facility to get the ball played. In the defensive section he is a genius of interceptions, every ball that they try to filter around him cuts it. The London team is going to have a very difficult time to keep it up for another season.
He is already one of the best players in the Premier League, and surely the most important offensive player of the Champions League champion Chelsea. Indisputable in his selection and in his team. There are not too many midfielders in the world with a better current level, and it is that when you are sweet you feel that everything comes out, and Mason is.
Pep Guardiola’s spoiled child. Foden is slowly becoming one of the best players in the world. He has an unprecedented ability to occupy any position on the attack front. He has an enviable precision in his left leg that allows him to be unpredictable in final meters. The player citizen He has a bright future ahead of him, and the Ballon d’Or should be one of his medium-term goals.
