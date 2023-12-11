America beats 5-2 Atlético San Luis On the global scoreboard they already advance to the final. Tigersfor its part, wins 2-1 against the UNAM Pumas and the match will take place next Thursday, December 14, on the 'Volcán' Universitario field, and on Sunday, December 17, at the Azteca stadium.
This will be the third time that Tigres and América face each other in these instances for the Mexican championship. América emerged victorious in the 2014 Apertura, while Tigres was crowned champion in the middle of the Christmas celebration, in 2016. Who will take third place?
The Uruguayan strategist took the Tigres team on the mat, and, in less than a year, he already led them to two finals for the Mexican championship. A movie story taking into consideration that Robert already knows what it is to be a two-time champion with Tigres. He achieved it in the second division, in 1996/1997, when the team was relegated, and, instead of leaving, he stayed and was a pillar for the 'U' of Nuevo León to return to the top circuit as soon as possible.
Something that makes the Tigres team special is the greatness they acquire in direct elimination matches, when winning means everything, but losing also means losing everything. The DNA of this team has a lot to do with resilience, and the fact that practically the entire current Tigres squad (except Marcelo Flores and Carlos Felipe Rodríguez) already knows what it means to be champion in Mexico, of course it is an advantage in this key to national greatness.
