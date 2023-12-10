America returns to a Liga Mx final after almost four years of absence. This after beating 5-2 at Atlético San Luis in the overall score of the semifinals for the Apertura 2023 tournament, although they lost the second leg 2-0 on the Azteca stadium field, causing the annoyance of the azulcremas fans, who did not think twice and fired the team between boos.
The Águilas del América took the field with Luis Malagón in goal, Kévin Álvarez, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes and Salvador Reyes in defense. The starting midfielders were Diego Váldes, Leo Suárez and Jonathan Dos Santos, while Jonathan played up front: ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Henry Martin.
If we analyze the last finals of América, we find that the azulcremas maintain a peculiar statistic of: ‘one win and one loss’. This since May 2013, when they beat the Blue Cross at the Azteca stadium and were proclaimed champions. Then they lost to Lionthey won against Tigers in 2014 and in 2016 they fell to the ‘U’ of Nuevo León. They beat Cruz Azul again in 2018 and in 2019 they fell to Montereyso, if the mechanics continue, on December 17, 2023 it would be their ‘turn’ to win.
It has always been said that the leagues are separate tournaments. That players, no matter how brilliant they are, do not always appear in important moments, while others, with lower quality, turn on in kill-or-be-killed duels.
America has players who know how to handle this situation, which is why they have made the Olympic return with different teams in a tournament as special as the Mexican championship, where it is not always enough to do things well to become champion.
Igor Lichnovsky with Tigres only in May 2023, Kévin Álvarez with Pachuca in the Apertura 2022 tournament, Zendejas with Chivas in 2017 (although he did not play a single minute), ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez with Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, Henry Martin with América in 2018, Miguel Layún with América and Monterrey, as well as Julián Quiñones with Atlas and Tigres, are the footballers of the current Águilas squad who already know what it is to be champions in Mexican football.
