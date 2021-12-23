Nicklas Bendtner, genius and recklessness. It is therefore not surprising that his autobiography, entitled “Both sides” is precisely a praise of this double nature. And in some passages of his book, the former Juventus player speaks … of prostitutes.

Nicklas Bendtner, for all “Lord Bendtner”. One who was not exactly the prototype of the ideal footballer, at least for those who had to avoid his follies. In the Danish, genius and recklessness blended perfectly: a center forward capable of scoring masses of goals around the world, but also of getting a fine for showing sponsored underwear after a goal at the European Championship or ending up in jail after a quarrel with a taxi driver. It is therefore not surprising that his autobiography, entitled “Bothsides“is really a praise of this double nature Sun reports some passages from the book by the former Juventus player in which Bendtner talks about … prostitutes.

BECAUSE – Explaining that colleagues who over the years have ended up in scandals involving sex professionals have just been …. unfortunate. Because basically everyone does it, or almost. “This is a very widespread phenomenon in professional football. Some have been caught, but believe me, everyone in football has heard of someone doing it, especially in England where it is traditional to tell the team their own intimate stories.” But why pay when a soccer star shouldn’t have a hard time meeting girls? Lord Nicklas has his theory. “Paying a prostitute is less risky than taking home a girl you know around. And if you are an unfaithful person, you hardly risk doing it with a ‘normal’ girl. Not when you are a footballer.”

HOTEL – The question is simple: there are too many risks, especially from the media point of view. “I know of many incidents involving prostitutes, but I know of as many extortion attempts through social media. We are talking about people who go out in the evening who they allow themselves easily but then they photograph you while you sleep or while you are naked. And when they have those pictures, they can ask you things to make them shut up and they do. ” Which shouldn’t happen with professionals … “It’s not exactly 100% sure they are doing well, but prostitutes have a business to protect. So yes, I’ve witnessed firsthand footballers hiring prostitutes, too. the day before a game during hotel pickup in godforsaken places. ” The coaches of his former teams will be happy …

December 23, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 07:59 am)

