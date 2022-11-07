“Does it get into a bubble?” Cayetano Ros asked the soccer player Pablo Aimar in this newspaper, who replied: “Sometimes we get involved without deciding. We go to an airport and we don’t even pass the passport because a delegate passes it. They do everything for one. And then you go and say ‘how do I reserve a room’.

The majority of soccer players then lived in hermetic bubbles created by the clubs themselves but also, paradoxically, by fans and the media who in turn demanded greater proximity. For many years, for example, the absurd maxim prevailed that football and politics should not be mixed. When a player deviated from the usual silence, he was told —it still happens— to go about his business, hitting balls. In this sense, the players barely gave their opinion on political issues or human rights. Any social expression was limited to causes free of controversy, such as the annual Christmas visit to a children’s hospital or observing a minute of silence in the center of the field. The clubs used the players to generate positive public relations once a year, two or three if possible, and little else.

In reality, the players did not speak because they also did not have the power to do so outside the traditional media. If they said at a press conference to get out of “when the ball doesn’t want to go in, it doesn’t go in”, “that’s football”, “we have to keep working”, “the games we have left are finals”, “we’re going to leave it everything on the pitch” (or insert here the wildcard and empty phrase that you like the most) risked retaliation from the club that quickly issued a statement clarifying that the footballer’s opinions were his and his alone.

But that balance of power changed when social media arrived. The players began to express —in their own way— their illusions, desires or disappointments. Some even began to comment on political issues. The clubs stopped having that power over them; the power of absolute control. “I wanted to see if anyone in our industry would speak up about the Alabama abortion bill but I guess people are too scared. This is not just a women’s problem, it is one of all human beings. We fight for equality and this is something men should fight for and not hide from.” This was written by the Barcelona Football Club footballer Héctor Bellerín on his Twitter profile three years ago. A soccer player gave his opinion on abortion and the foundations of the planet remained standing, to the surprise of many.

Bellerín himself has criticized the obtuse gears of the football industry on more than one occasion. “It’s an industry where we have to be really quiet and play around. I think the code that surrounds this sport is that footballers do nothing but kick a ball. So when there is a footballer who gets out of the box, he is always seen as someone who is not focused enough on football, ”he assured.

These days of elections in Brazil, many people have uploaded photos of Socrates raising his fist to their social networks. De Socrates was also the cause that the players stopped being treated like privileged sacks stuffed with indifference. In his Corinthians, the staff decided from the cafeteria menu to the distribution of sponsorship. “We abolished the process that existed in football, where the leaders prevented the players from becoming adults,” Socrates himself would say.

The infantilization of soccer players happens by preventing them from expressing their ideas and contradictions, which they have, like any human being. They may have grown up in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Brazil, in a place without brands or flags, and support intolerant policies based on individual success. Because Neymar, like the neighbor across the street, fundamentally defends the ideology of the self. And it’s fine that he can express it publicly. It’s okay to evaporate that old adage that you don’t have to know idols so they don’t let you down.

Perhaps one day we will also know what some players think of their stadiums being named after companies, of teams being sold to oligarchs or of football expanding relentlessly into markets that cast very long shadows.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.