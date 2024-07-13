Richard Ríos is one of the Colombian national team’s most talked about players in recent days. Along with James Rodríguez, Lucho Díaz, Daniel Muñoz and Santiago Arias, the men of ‘La Sele’ They have become a trend on social media for their plays, saves and other participations in the matches played in the Copa América.

On the streets, in businesses and in homes, one of the most talked about topics these days is football and ‘La Sele’, as well as its players, who are talked about not only about their professionalism and performance on the field, but also about their private lives.

One of the men who has been talked about and generated a lot of conversation by Internet users is Richard Ríos, one of the new faces of the Colombian National Team. The young man has gained a large fan base and There are a number of videos of yours that have gone viral these days, such as the case of a Tik Tok in which he confesses who he thinks is the most beautiful woman in Colombia.

The most beautiful woman in Colombia, according to Richard Ríos

In a ‘Ping-Pong’ game at a dental office, Richard Ríos answered several questions about his professional and private life. The video in question has more than 23 million views and more than 1 million ‘likes’ on Tik Tok.

AND Although the publication was made in December 2023, it has recently been re-circulated. for the fever of the Colombian National Team in the Copa América.

In the recording, Ríos mentioned that he was 23 years old (at that time, he is already 24 years old), that he is a professional soccer player, he plays for Palmeiras in Brazil, the number of injuries he has had (only one at that time) and finally he talked about his private and sentimental life.

“Single, married, widowed or engaged?” asked the woman who was asking the questions in the dynamic. Although, Ríos did not reveal any details and simply said “pass.”

Then, when asked who he thought was the “most beautiful woman in Colombia,” the young man answered: Andrea Valdiri.

Richard Rios Photo:TikTok: @keepsmilingvm Share

Who is Andrea Valdiri?

Andrea Valdiri is a influencer Colombian, born in Barranquilla. The woman shares dance-related topics with her followers, creating choreographies, some humorous sketches, and is also an entrepreneur.

Valdiri has two daughters, Isabella and Aadhara, about whom he also posts things on his social networks.

The woman has been a trending topic for the social work she has done with her team, her collaborations with brands, as well as for the friendships and love relationships she has maintained with media personalities. On one occasion, a heated argument with Yina Calderón even made headlines.

