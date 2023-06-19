The Dutch Justice has sentenced this Monday Quincy Promes, a 31-year-old footballer who plays for Spartak Moscow and a former Sevilla player, to one and a half years in prison for stabbing and “causing serious bodily injury” to his cousin in the knee during a family party.

Footballer convicted of stabbing his cousin

The Amsterdam Court has considered “proven” that Promes “caused serious physical injury” to his cousin “at the end of a family party by stabbing him in the leg with a knife or other sharp object”a crime confirmed with witness statements, WhatsApp conversations and intercepted phone calls during the investigation of another separate case.

The judge also confirmed that it cannot be shown that there was premeditation or that Promes deliberately tried to “murder” the victim, in events dating back to 2020, although “some intercepted conversations show that the suspect said, among other things, that the victim he was ‘lucky’” and that it really should have gone for his neck.

“The context in which these statements were made, that is, afterward and in emotional and personal telephone conversations, causes the court to consider that they alone are insufficient to establish that the suspect had a premeditated plan to kill the victim. The statements are not specific enough either,” the Court stressed.

The minimum penalty for intentionally inflicting very serious bodily harm on another person with the aid of a weapon is one year’s unconditional imprisonment, but the court “took into account that the suspect is a professional footballer and a known Dutchman, and therefore has an exemplary function”, and also took him into account that he did not “assume any responsibility for his act”.

The sentence Promes received amounts to 18 months in prison.

Promes is being prosecuted for drug trafficking

Quincy Promes, left. Photo: EFE, File reference image

The footballer, who has always denied the attack on his cousin, is also being prosecuted in the Netherlands for the alleged importation of more than 1,300 kilos of cocaine intercepted in two shipments in the Belgian port of Antwerp at the end of January 2020.

These are two shipments of cocaine, one of about 650 kilos and the other of 713 kilos, which were intercepted by the Belgian authorities more than three years ago, a drug trafficking operation in which the Dutch prosecutor’s office implicates the former Ajax player and former international orange team as a suspect of drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization.

Ajax, the team for which the Dutch international was playing when he was arrested in 2020, sold him two months later to Spartak Moscow for 8.5 million euros plus variables, almost half of the 15.7 million plus variables he paid to Sevilla. , team in which he played during the 2018/19 season.

The footballer did not participate in the judicial process and resides in Russiawhere he has played professional soccer since 2021.

