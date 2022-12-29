Brazilian football player and three-time world football champion as part of the Brazilian national team Pele is a legend and a genius. This was announced by the Soviet football player, Honored Master of Sports Vladimir Ponomarev on Thursday, December 29, in an interview with Izvestia.

“I knew Pele very well and closely in the game and in life. The game is a unique person. What he did in football is simply beyond anyone’s control. He just played football. That’s how we breathe, that’s how he played football.” Ponomarev stressed.

The football player called Pele a “computer” that analyzed the actions of the opponent. According to him, such people are born once in 100 years.

Ponomarev remembered that he met with Pele in Moscow and Rio de Janeiro. He noted that they had a close relationship.

The football legend died on December 29 at the age of 82. The three-time world champion struggled with cancer for several years. In September 2021, the tumor was removed, after which the doctors gave a favorable prognosis.

But at the end of November 2022, the footballer was unscheduled hospitalized with generalized edema of the body, including decompensated heart failure. Chemotherapy carried out in recent months has not brought results.

Pelé’s health condition was reported deteriorating on December 21, the Brazilian had a negative trend in cancer, and therefore he needed more intensive care due to kidney and heart dysfunction. A few days later, on December 26, amid a worsening condition, Pele began to say goodbye to family and friends from a hospital bed.

Pele is a three-time world champion with Brazil. The International Football Federation recognized him as the best football player of the 20th century.

He is the only player in the world who has become world champion three times as a player. This happened in 1958, 1962 and 1970. At the 1966 World Cup, the Brazilian team failed to qualify from the group. For the Brazilian national team, he played 92 matches and scored 77 goals.