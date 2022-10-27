COLPISA Madrid Thursday, 27 October 2022, 22:17



The Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí Villar, who currently plays for Monza, is conscious and out of danger after being stabbed in the back this Thursday inside a Carrefour in a shopping center in Assago (Milan). Pablo Marí was with his wife and his son when he was the victim of the attack perpetrated by a man with mental disorders who killed one person and seriously injured three others and was arrested. A worker at the supermarket where the tragic event took place died on the way to the hospital.

A helicopter had to transfer Pablo Marí, 29, to a hospital in Milan, where he was treated for the injuries caused by the aggressor, a 46-year-old man of Italian nationality who stole a knife from Carrefour and began to stab those who had around it. Pablo Marí defends Monza in Serie A this season after the Valencian defender passed through, among other teams, Deportivo, the Brazilian Flamengo and the English Arsenal, who loaned him to the club in which he now plays.

“Caro Pablo, siamo tutti qui vicino a te e alla tua famiglia, ti vogliamo bien, continua a lottare come sai fare, sei un guerriero e guarirai presto” Adrian Galliani AC Monza (@ACMonza) October 27, 2022

According to various media reports, the attacker injured five people, including four men, aged 28, 30, 40 and 80, while the other died when he was rushed to a hospital. The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ revealed that the Italian authorities immediately ruled out that the attack was of a terrorist nature.

In addition to Monza, chaired by Silvio Berlusconi, Valencia also sent a message of support to Pablo Marí through its official Twitter account: “We wish Pablo Marí, a player trained at the VCF Academy and current Monza player, a speedy recovery and a lot of encouragement after being the victim of an attack in a shopping center in Milan, ”wrote the club from the Turia capital.