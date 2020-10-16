Nigerian footballer Victor Moses has transferred from Chelsea London to Spartak Moscow on loan.

The agreement is valid until the end of the current season, with the option to purchase the transfer of the 29-year-old midfielder.

In the message on the official website The red-whites say Moses will be joining the team shortly. Also, the publication contains a wish for the player to “show themselves brightly.”

Victor Moses started his professional career back in 2007. He has been playing for Chelsea since 2012. In addition, he played on loan for Liverpool, Turkish Fenerbahce (in 2019) and Inter Milan (2020).

In early October, it became known that the former Spartak striker Zé Luis, who had been playing for the Red and Whites for four years, had moved from Portuguese Porto to Lokomotiv Moscow. The contract with the 29-year-old athlete, according to media reports, was signed for three years.

In the current championship of Russia “Spartak” after 10 rounds takes the second place, he has 21 points. The leader of the standings is Zenit St. Petersburg. The club also scored 21 points, but is ahead of the capital team in terms of additional indicators.