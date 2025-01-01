Former Newcastle United youth player Michael Newberry has died on his 27th birthday suddenly.

His current club, Cliftonville FC, has issued a statement reporting this and mourning his loss. “Cliftonville FC is devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry. Our condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many teammates he played with during his career, and the fans who will be moved and saddened by this heartbreaking news. “The match scheduled for tonight (yesterday) against Dungannon Swifts has been postponed.”

However, the causes of death are unknown at this time, although Researchers are considering several hypotheses.

Likewise, his club from 2009 to 2018 in the lower categories, Newcastle, has also issued a statement regretting the tragic news. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player. Our deepest condolences to Michael’s family, to his friends and everyone in Cliftonville right now,” have collected.

The footballer, after being in said team, became part of Linfiuel and later Cliftonville, which was his last club.