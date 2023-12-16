Luton footballer Lockyer collapsed during a Premier League match, the match was canceled

Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer lost consciousness during the match of the 17th round of the English Premier League (EPL) against Bournemouth. This is reported by “BBC”.

According to the source, the incident occurred in the second half when the score was 1:1. The match was stopped and the player was provided with medical assistance. He left the field on a stretcher to the applause of the fans. It is noted that Lockyer has now come to his senses, and it was decided to cancel the meeting.

Lockyer has been playing for Luton since 2020. In May, he already lost consciousness during a match. Then the defender was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, he underwent surgery and was able to resume his playing career.

In the summer of 2021, football player Christian Eriksen lost consciousness and suffered cardiac arrest during a European Championship match against the Finnish team. The player was first given emergency assistance on the field, then hospitalized. Later, the athlete was implanted with a pacemaker, and six months after the incident he returned to the field.