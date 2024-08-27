the footballer Juan Izquierdo He remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo after suffering from an arrhythmia. The situation has become more complicated in recent hours.

The Uruguayan consul, Marta Echartevisited Izquierdo on Monday at the Albert Einstein hospital, where the Nacional player has been hospitalized since last Thursday, when he fainted during a Copa Libertadores match.

Echarte told the EFE Agency that doctors plan to keep Izquierdo sedated until Tuesday, “waiting to see how he reacts” to his arrhythmia, “which was complicated by brain damage.”

New medical report

On Monday night, a new medical report was issued that is not at all encouraging. The clinic reports that Izquierdo remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit since August 22, “depending on mechanical ventilation, with critical neurological condition.”

The consulate is in constant contact with the club and the family and is providing them with emotional support, as well as acting as a link with the medical insurance.

Izquierdo is accompanied in São Paulo by his wife, his eldest son and his parents.

The 27-year-old player collapsed in the 84th minute of the Copa Libertadores match between Nacional and São Paulo last Thursday and had to be taken from the stadium in an ambulance after being treated by doctors.

