Football violence is not only experienced in the stands; on the pitch, actions that go beyond sporting rivalry to physical aggression often occur. This is what happened over the weekend in a match played in Argentina.

In the competition of the Liga Deportiva del Sur in the town of Alcorta the match was played between The Andes and Black and Whitewhich ended with a 2-1 victory for Los Andes.

In that match, a player was brutally attacked and violently kicked by an opponent who was lying on the ground, angry at being sent off.

The players from both teams reacted immediately, some seeking revenge and others trying to control the situation.

The video of the attack began to circulate on social media, sparking many comments from users about the player’s behavior.

Local media even reported that the player was taken off the field by the police.

3-year sanction

This Monday the League’s penalty court ruled on the matter and imposed a 3-year suspension on the player. Franco Cardinaleresponsible for this attack, according to local media.

The sanction, however, did not satisfy everyone, as social media called for a life sentence for the offending player.

According to the Sur24 website, “there were no criminal charges or any kind of statement in this regard, either from the club where Cardinale plays, or from anyone in particular.”

The Liga del Sur is an entity that brings together 18 clubs from Alcorta, Firmat and surrounding areas in Santa Fe.

