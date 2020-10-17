Former Liverpool youth footballer Tom Bruitt said he intentionally injured his teammate to make his Reds debut. The Daily Mail reports.

The incident took place in 2016 on the eve of an FA Cup match in which the Liverpool fought Exter City. In one training session, Bruitt made a tough tackle against defender Daniel Cleary, who was his rival. The victim was out of action for several weeks.

Bruitt admitted that he was not proud, but also not ashamed of what happened. According to the footballer, he desperately wanted to play for Liverpool and was ready to do anything for this. A week after the incident, Bruitt suffered a concussion in the match for the Reds youth team and was unable to play in the FA Cup. As a result, the defender did not play a single match for the main team of Lersisides.

Bruitt is currently playing for Morecambe, the fourth-strongest English league. Cleary defends the colors of Dundalk, Ireland’s elite division. He also failed to make his debut with Liverpool.