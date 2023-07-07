The cover star for the first game of EA Sports FC seems to have leaked. the data miner billbil-kunwho has an excellent record of product leaks, claimed yesterday that EA Sports FC 24 will be released on September 29. Now they have published more information about the game, which is the first soccer title of AE after the end of his association with FIFAincluding the identity of its cover star.

While kylian mbappe appeared on the cover of FIFA 21, FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, It is stated that the PSG star will not return for EA Sports FC 24at least not on the cover of the standard edition.

Instead, Manchester City’s star player, erling haalandwill appear on the cover of the standard edition of EA Sports FC 24.

Although billbil-kun has chosen not to share the image due to copyright issues, they describe the cover as showing Haaland “in a Champions League game, about to shoot with an outstretched arm.”

Haaland will also appear in the Ultimate Edition of the game, where he will join 30 other past and present male and female players.

According to billbil-kun, the Ultimate Edition will feature in-game representations of 31 players, including Vinicius Jr, Son Heung-min, Sam Kerr, Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff and Pelé. like the series FIFAthe Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 will allow players to access the game earlier.

However, while the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 gave players three days early access to the game, it is reported that EA Sports FC 24 it will give players a week of early access if they buy the more expensive version.

AE hinted earlier in the year that more information about the soccer franchise’s upcoming reboot will be revealed this month.

