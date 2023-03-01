the brazilian Gabriel Menino, Palmeiras player, is today the topic of conversation in Portugal for having tried the diet followed by the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldobut when he went out onto the grass he thought he was going to “die”.

In statements to the local media “Palmeiras Cast” and widely reported by the Portuguese press, Menino recalled that he wanted to try Cristiano’s diet to once again be an option in the colossus of the Brazilian city of São Paulo.

a tenacious diet

Menino, a 22-year-old midfielder, said that he “wanted to be the same” as Cristiano Ronaldo, because in 2020/2021 “he was the third option” for his coach, the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras) tried to replicate Cristiano’s diet: “The diet was like this: breakfast, an egg and supplements. The pre-workout: supplements. Lunch: fish and salad. The snack was more supplements. Dinner: fish and salad Before bed, more supplements.” pic.twitter.com/HERusGdO71 — The Chips (@TheChips_Football) February 28, 2023

So he started with the diet: an egg and supplements for breakfast, again supplements before training, in the afternoon and before going to sleep, grilled fish or meat and salad for lunch and dinner, according to the footballer.

The next day he was called up for the game and immediately noticed the effects: “I was warming up and the only thing I thought was: ‘I’m going to die’. Five minutes into the game I couldn’t keep running anymore, I needed to be replaced,” he says.

Fortunately for the player, one of his teammates was being treated by the doctors, so he took advantage of the break to take an isotonic drink and apply a gel.

He is currently a starter at Palmeiras, with whom he has won two Copa Libertadores and a Brazilian Championship, among other trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, of Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, is an ardent advocate of a healthy diet and lifestyle, and has even publicly disliked sugary drinks.

During Euro 2020 with the Portugal team, he removed a “Coca-Cola” brand bottle from the press conference table and said “Water!”, a gesture that quickly went viral.

EFE

