In Belgium, the Moroccan-Belgian footballer Sofian Kiyine made a special entrance in a sports hall, in Dukes of Hazzard style the footballer flies into a sports hall.

Yesterday a strange scene took place in Belgium. A Belgian football player has flown through a sports hall. That is such a strange sentence that we have to explain it a bit.

In Flémale there is a sports hall through which a professional football player has flown through in his Mercedes-Benz A-Class. How did that happen? There is a roundabout just in front of the sports hall. Apparently, the Moroccan youth international drove a little too fast on the roundabout.

Football player flies into sports hall

In this way, the roundabout functioned as a kind of ski jump. Because of the enormous speed, the Mercedes launched itself into the air with a football player and already meters high.

According to the ‘La Dernier HeureSofian Kiyine drove a little more than a little too fast. The speed limit is 90 km/h on that road, but the footballer would have driven no less than 200 km/h there.

Out of danger

The footballer is 25 years old, so we assume that the fontanelles have closed and the testicles have descended. Fortunately, he is out of danger, according to his employer, Old Heverlee Leuven. The football player was injured and taken to a hospital. The club does not want to make a statement on the matter until more is known about the circumstances.

We are currently investigating what exactly happened. Because although he was speeding with a degree of probability bordering on certainty, it is also a rather bizarre accident. It doesn’t happen every week or every month that a footballer flies into a sports hall.

It could have been a big drama though. Just before the Kiyine flew in, there were still children in the room The Latest News. They were just getting dressed.

This article Footballer flies into sports hall at 200 km/h [+ video] appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Footballer #flies #sports #hall #kmh #video