Dynamo player Lunev: renting an apartment in Moscow costs crazy amounts of money

Dynamo Moscow goalkeeper Andrei Lunev spoke about prices in the Russian capital. His words are quoted by Sport24.

“I noticed that prices have changed in Moscow. Now you have to pay crazy money to rent an apartment. Prices have gone up for all real estate,” Lunev complained. The player added that he can’t comment on food prices, since he lives at the base and hasn’t been to the store yet.

Lunev, 32, joined Dynamo on July 1. The player’s contract is for two years. In the current Russian Premier League, he played in two matches and conceded two goals.

Last season, the Russian played for Azerbaijan’s Qarabag. On March 29, he became the champion of Azerbaijan as part of the club. Earlier, together with the team, the goalkeeper reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League, where they lost to Bayer, for whom he played from 2021 to 2023.

From 2017 to 2021, Lunev represented St. Petersburg’s Zenit. Together with the blue-white-blues, he became the champion of Russia three times. The goalkeeper also has seven matches as part of the Russian national team.