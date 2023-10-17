Alvaro Prieto, the 18-year-old footballer missing since last Thursday, has been found lifeless: the findings of the investigators

The young footballer missing since last Thursday has been found lifeless. A sad epilogue that shocked the world of sport. Alvaro Prieto18 years old, was found between two carriages of a train.

The Cordoba footballer disappeared last Thursday while he was at the Seville station. After the alarm, the searches began immediately. For days, however, even though the entire station was raided and the rescuers resorted to the help of dog trainers, there seemed to be no trace of the boy. The last images of him were immortalized by the security cameras of the station. He had just been at a disco party with a friend and had reached the station with the intention of taking a train to Cordoba and returning home. Shortly before, the 18-year-old had sent a last message to motherto reassure her and tell her to have the cell phone out of power. But Alvaro is not never returned home.

The heartbreaking news arrived yesterday morning, released by the Policia Nacional. Alvaro Prieto was now found dead, between two carriages of a train running.

Alvaro Prieto had the train ticket on his dead cell phone

The investigations revealed that the train controller asked the footballer to get off the vehicle because without a ticket. That note that unfortunately Prieto had on his turned off cell phone. The cameras filmed the athlete while he tried to catch a subsequent train, without success and in the end, thereleave the station. Since then, investigators have no longer been able to trace him in security camera footage.

The 18-year-old’s body was found lifeless between two carriages, but what happened still remains shrouded in mystery. The autopsy will clarify the certain cause of death and help investigators reconstruct the footballer’s mystery.

The news was also confirmed by his soccer teamwith a post published on social networks: