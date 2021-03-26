Football Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return to the national team started strongly, paving the way for Sweden’s winning goal in the World Cup qualifier

Italy, which missed the last World Cup, started its qualifiers by beating Northern Ireland.

Swedish star player Zlatan Ibrahimovićilla was a victorious return to the Swedish national team when the Swedes defeated Georgia 1-0 in the men’s soccer World Cup qualifiers.

Ibrahimović last played in a Swedish shirt in 2016.

“Felt good. It felt like I was in my first national team game. There was a lot of adrenaline, ”Ibrahimović, who plays in AC Milan, told Sverige Radio, according to the news agency AFP.

The Swedes were in charge of the goal in the first half Viktor Claesson. He got the pass from Ibrahimović.

Sweden is now first in Group B after one game. Spain and Greece both have one point after a 1-1 draw.

Italy started the World Cup qualifiers by taking a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland.

Now the second Italian in the C-block were in charge Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile. Both goals were fired in the first half.

In the block ahead of Italy is, with a goal difference, Switzerland, which also has three points. Switzerland beat Bulgaria 3-1 earlier on Thursday.

Italy, which has won the world championship four times, did not make it to the last race at all. The current coach Roberto Mancinin tomorrow the team has played 23 losing matches in the tube.

“The first half was excellent, we could have scored more goals,” Mancini said.

“We evaluate another [puoliskoa], because we could have played better. ”

Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci described that the failure of the last World Cup qualifiers is still an open wound.

“We have to use our anger, our hunger, to get everything Italy deserves,” Bonucci said.

Denmark applied for a 2-0 away win over Israel. Martin Braithwaite took Denmark to the lead in the 13th minute, and in the second half Jonas Wind triggered decision numbers. In the summer, Denmark will play in the same European Championship block as Finland.

Germany, on the other hand, took a 3-0 victory over Iceland at home.