Football Zlatan Ibrahimović, who is recovering from a knee injury, is already planning a return: “It’s not over until I say it’s over”

The Swedish star striker released a video commenting on his situation for the first time in public after his injury.

Roughly a Swedish football star recovering from his knee injury for a month and a half Zlatan Ibrahimovic is already planning to return to the playing fields.

Ibrahimović, representing AC Milan in the Italian main series Serie A, posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday video by itself on the back of an exercise bike.

The video shows a 39-year-old veteran striker sweating in a hard-paced workout. After a moment of pedaling, Ibrahimović gets up from the back of an exercise bike and walks on the lawn.

“It’s not over until I say it’s over,” he wrote in connection with the video.

In addition to the video, Ibrahimović also commented on his situation in the Stories section of Instagram, says Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

“Try to stop me,” he commented, according to Aftonbladet.

Ibrahimovic injured his knee a week and a half ago in a Juventus match played on Sunday. There was no contact with other players in the situation.

AC Milan announced last Saturday that a star striker needs a six-week recovery period. It will block Ibrahimović’s games in the European Championship finals.