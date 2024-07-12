Football | Zlatan Ibrahimovic took on the challenge of a super popular streamer – received a complete ovation from the audience

Football|Soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimović faced Darren Watkins Jr., Ishowspeed, who entertains millions of followers.

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović has found himself in the middle of an uproar after participating in a popular YouTube streamer’s challenge. The matter is reported by many Italian media, among others La Repubblica.

American Darren Watkins Jr. better known as Ishowspeed or just Speed. The 19-year-old has no fewer than 26 million subscribers on YouTube. More than 20 million people follow the young man on Instagram and almost 28 million on TikTok.

Watkins Jr. is known for his over-the-top reactions and energetic streaks. He started his career playing video games on Youtube.

Darren Watkins Jr. (white shirt, number 7) was present at the European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal on June 22 in Dortmund.

Ibrahimović, 42, on the other hand, is the best player of all time through Sweden, who toured Europe’s big clubs in his career winning championships. Today, Ibrahimović is an advisor to Redbird Capital, the Italian investment company that owns AC Milan.

Twosome faced AC Milan as a marketing ploy, and Watkins Jr. got to spend the day with Ibrahimović.

In addition to joking around in the dressing room, the two chatted together while sitting in the car. However, the conversation broke off unexpectedly.

“Whoever moves first is gay,” Watkins Jr. said.

Both froze in place for several minutes. Finally, Watkins Jr. gave up.

“My mind is bulletproof,” Ibrahimović acknowledged.

According to the Italian media, the duo’s game has received a lot of criticism, and it is described as childish and stupid.

Ibrahimović is criticized for participating in activities that mock sexual minorities. La Repubblica reminds us that male homosexuality is still a taboo subject in football.

Football-Italian Ibrahimović told Corriere della Sera that he did not know about the trick beforehand but felt compelled to take part because it was Watkins Jr’s live broadcast.