Football Zlatan Ibrahimović threatened with SEK 1 million fines and up to three years ban

Ibrahimović’s company is a co-owner of a Maltese gaming company, which is banned in Fifa and Uefa competitions.

Swedish star striker returning to the national team Zlatan Ibrahimovic could violate the ethical rules of the International Football Association (Fifa) on his return.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported on the violation of the rules by Ibrahimović and the Swedish Football Association, which published an extensive report on the matter on Wednesday on its website.

If the 39-year-old veteran striker is found guilty, he could be fined up to SEK 1 million, or almost € 100,000, according to Fifa’s rules.

In the worst case, Ibrahimović could be sentenced to up to three years of non-compete.

“We haven’t talked about this with Zlatan yet,” the secretary general of the Swedish Football Association Håkan Sjöstrand said to Aftonbladet.

In violation of the rules According to Aftonbladet, Ibrahimović ‘s company Unknown AB will be a co – owner of the Maltese gaming company Bethard from 2018.

This is prohibited in competitions between Fifa and the European Football Association (Uefa), as the rules do not allow players to have even indirect financial interests in betting companies.

According to Aftonbladet, ownership would also have prevented Ibrahimović from participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup if he had decided to return to the national team already at that time.

Ibrahimović ended his national team career at the Summer 2016 European Championships, but returned this spring.

Ibrahimovićin According to documents and official records, Unknown AB owns 10% of the shares in Gameday Group PLC.

Gameday Group PLC, on the other hand, is the sole owner of Bethard. The star striker has not discussed the Bethard pattern after returning to the national team.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Sjöstrand confirmed to Aftonbladet.

“I don’t want to speculate on possible penalties, but of course I will try to continue to investigate Fifa’s rules. Honestly, they can be very open to interpretation, ”he continued.

Bethardin managing director Erik Skarp answered Aftonbladet’s questions briefly by email. He declined to comment on Ibrahimović’s role in the company.

“These are questions that should be sent to Fifa. We have an agreement with Zlatan. We follow it, and if problems arise, we will deal with it together, ”Skarp wrote.

Fifa and Uefa declined to comment to Aftonbladet. The newspaper has also tried to reach out to Ibrahimović regarding the situation.