Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic Switches From The Field To The Big Screen – Starring Roman Soldier Caius Antivir in Asterix and Obelix

The big-budget French film is scheduled for release in 2022.

AC Milanin star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic head to the next actor. The player has already been selected for the new movie Asterix and Obelix: The Silk Road.

Ibrahimovic confirmed the role choice by posting an image on Instagram that reads “Antivirus”. Ibrahimovic’s future character is a soldier of the Roman Legion named Caius Antivirus.

In addition to Ibrahimovic, the film sees an Oscar winner Marion Cotillard In the role of Cleopatra. The film is directed Guillaume Canet, which also plays the role of Asterix. Obelix presents Gilles Lellouche.

The film revolves around the only daughter of Chinese Emperor Han Xuand. The daughter escapes the grip of the villainous prince and ends up in Gaul seeking help from two brave warriors, Asterix and Obelix.

Asterix is ​​a French screenwriter René Goscinnyn and draftsman-screenwriter Albert Uderzon the protagonist of a cartoon created by. Asterix adventures with his friend Obelix over the Roman Empire and ruled it Julius Caesarin around 50 BC.

French film the budget is over 60 million and is one of the largest French productions ever. The making of the film was supposed to start as early as last year, but the coronavirus delayed the schedule.

The film is scheduled for release in 2022.

The Milan striker has scored a total of 17 goals this season. While football is going well, Ibrahimovic has shown interest in the entertainment industry in the past.

He sang at the Italian music festival with the head coach of the duet Bologna Sinisa Mihajlovicin with in March. That’s when he said he wanted to try acting.

Ibrahimovic’s meager Instagram update aroused astonishment at first.