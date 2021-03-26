Football Zlatan Ibrahimović surprised in his return match, sang the Swedish national anthem: “I promised Janne”

Zlatan had promised the Swedish head coach to sing the national anthem.

Swedish soccer star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the Swedish national team shirt on Thursday night after a five-year break. Zlatan, 39, scored a 1-0 victory for Sweden In the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia.

During the match, Zlatan did something he had never done in his previous national matches: he sang the Swedish national anthem.

“It was emotional to hear the national anthem. I sang because I promised Janne [Janne Andersson, Ruotsin päävalmentaja] to sing. Alexander Isak knows how it went because he was close to me, but it stays between us, ”Zlatan said after the match Expressen by.

SVT: n according to Andersson has hoped the players would sing when the national anthem is played before the start of the match.

“I had to learn to sing. It was fun. It was nice. Too bad the audience couldn’t be there, ”Zlatan said.

The match was played in Stockholm at the Friends Arena.