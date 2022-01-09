Football Zlatan Ibrahimović set a goal for Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Ibrahimović and Ronaldo have scored at least one goal in a network of 80 different clubs in the five biggest leagues in Europe.

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has risen Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldon as a male footballer who has scored against most clubs alongside the record, the statistical service Opta tweeted on Sunday.

Like Ronaldo, Ibrahimović has scored at least one goal in the network of 80 different clubs in the five biggest leagues in Europe. Ronaldo broke the border in December.

Ibrahimović finished the opening match on Sunday when AC Milan celebrated a 3-0 away win over Venice in the Italian Serie A. A pass to the side pulled the defense out of position which let Ibrahimović slip through on goal.

Ibrahimović have scored eight goals for AC Milan this season in 13 league games. According to the length of his Swedish international career, he moved from Malmö to Ajax as early as 2001.