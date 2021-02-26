Glen Kamaran Glasgow Rangers meets Slavia Prague.
26.2. 14:33
Football The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League took place on Friday. Perhaps the most interesting match is Manchester United – AC Milan.
Swedish striker AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic has matured into a strong mood and is now making a return to Manchester United’s home stadium, Old Trafford. Zlatan played for Manchester United in the 2016-2018 seasons. The agreement was terminated in March 2018.
Finnish national football team Glen Kamaran represented by Glasgow Rangers against Slavia Prague.
The other match pairs are Ajax Amsterdam – Young Boys, Kiev Dynamo – Villareal, AS Roma – Šahtar Donetsk, Olympiakos – Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb – Tottenham Hotspur and Granada – Molde.
The matches will be played on March 11 and 18.
