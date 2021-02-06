Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic now explained why he said Romelu Lukaku was an ass

The dispute between Zlatan and Lukaku is being settled by the Italian Football Association.

Football Playing in the Italian league AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic was heard by the Italian Football Association on Friday the incident at Milan Inter Romelu Lukakun with.

Swedish star Zlatan and Belgian star Lukaku faced a heated discussion in the Italian Cup match, in which Zlatan stated, “You donkey. Ok, call your mom. Go and do your voodoo stuff. ”

“Do you want to talk about your mother? You and your wife can go to hell, ”Lukaku replied.

According to Italian media, Zlatan has explained what he meant by his speeches and, above all, that it was not racism, says Football Italia. It has already been mentioned that the voodoo reference was related to Lukaku’s refusal to contract based on the fortune teller. Lukaku has denied that his move from Everton to Manchester United instead of Chelsea at the time was due to a fortune teller.

Donkey comment Zlatan has now explained that it is a phrase used for a player with no technique. Zlatan had said, according to Italian media, that the term is common in England.

Zlatan is threatened with a ban on playing up to ten matches if his comments are found to be racist. Earlier this week, the Italian Football Association will hear from Lukaku, who has not accused Zlatan of racism since the incident.