The announcement of the extension agreement could come in as little as a week or two, the Italian journalist believes.

Football Representing AC Milan, who will play in Serie A in the Italian main series Zlatan Ibrahimovic is continuing his career in the Milanese club.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Express said Sunday night that the 39-year-old veteran striker is close to a follow-up deal.

The magazines quote in their news a Milanese journalist Daniele Longoa, whereby ad Ibrahimović’s extension contract could come in as little as a week or two.

The Swedish star of AC Milan has played 16 Serie A matches this season and scored 15 goals. He is fourth on the paint exchange in the series for Juventus Cristiano Ronaldon, Interin Romelu Lukakun and Atalantan Luis Murielin after.

Ibrahimovic returned to the Swedish national team at the end of March after a break of almost five years. His contract with AC Milan expires next summer, but the experienced player has hinted that he will continue his career until the World Cup.

Ibrahimović is 41 years old at the time of the Qatar World Cup.