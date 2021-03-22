Monday, March 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic made history and compared himself to the role of Brad Pitt

by admin
March 22, 2021
in World
0

Ibrahimovic scored when AC Milan knocked out Fiorentina’s away score 3-2.

AC Milanin Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from his sick leave and immediately succeeded in scoring when Fiorentina crashed on the away field with a score of 3–2.

The goal was already at the 39-year-old’s tip in the 15th season of the season in as many league matches.

According to Statistics Service Opta, Ibrahimovic is the oldest player to have scored 15 goals in Serie A in one season.

However, Ibrahimovic did not want to talk about new age records after the match.

“There’s no talking about my age. I feel like Benjamin Button, the more time it takes, the younger I feel, ”he commented Aftonbladetin according to Football Italy.

Benjamin Button on Brad Pittin starring in the film The Incredible Life of Benjamin Button from 2008.

In it, the protagonist portrayed by Pitt is born old and rejuvenates throughout his life.

Although Ibrahimovic is not a young man, his performance is completely exceptional by the age of 39, so it is not a parable to be caught in the wind.

.
#Football #Zlatan #Ibrahimovic #history #compared #role #Brad #Pitt

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Video .. Mohamed bin Zayed: The UAE is setting up a comprehensive national program for sustainable economic growth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.