Football Zlatan Ibrahimović is continuing at AC Milan

Zlatan’s salary will be about seven million euros, which is the same seasonal salary as in the current season.

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is concluding a one-year extension agreement with AC Milan of the Italian league, Skysports says Sky Italy based on data.

Zlatan, 39, is expected to sign a new agreement within 7-10 days.

Zlatan’s salary will be about seven million euros, which is the same seasonal salary as in the current season.

Zlatan returned to AC Milan in December 2019. He had also played for the 2011-2012 season.

Zlatan have scored 15 goals in the Italian league this season. AC Milan is currently second in Italian Serie A. The difference with the leading Milan Inter is eight points. In addition, AC Milan have played one more match.

Zlatan also returned to the Swedish national team this spring after a five-year hiatus.