Football | Zlatan Ibrahimović is considering a comeback: “You never know”

According to media reports, Zlatan Ibrahimović has refused a job offer in AC Milan’s management positions.

Successful the athlete finishes feeling emotional. Suddenly, he returns with the support of the entire sports circle behind him.

The pattern in question has repeated itself countless times, and the following case may be Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The 41-year-old Swedish football icon announced his retirement after AC Milan’s last home game of the season ended three weeks ago.

Now, however, he surprised Italian media Calciomercato in an interview.

“I might come back to play,” Ibrahimović said.

“You never know. In a month, I might be at the training camp with Milan.”

Italians according to the media, Ibrahimović had been considered for the Milan managerial position, but the Swede had turned down the offer.

Ibrahimović, who has retired for now, played 122 matches for the Swedish men’s national team, in which he scored 62 goals. He played for Sweden in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 European Championships.