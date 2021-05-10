Football Zlatan Ibrahimović injured his knee and came to the exchange, recovery in the European Championships worries in Sweden

The attacker injured his knee in a contactless situation.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to leave in the middle of the match on Sunday. Ibrahimović of AC Milanin suffered a knee injury after 66 minutes when Serie A made a disastrous appearance.

The striker injured his knee in midfield while he was taking over the ball. There was no contact in the situation.

In Sweden, concerns quickly arose as to whether the striker was fit to play in the European Championships. The injury was the main news of the sports sections of the Swedish media website on Monday morning. The opening match of the tournament will be played on June 11, so now the injured players only have a month to recover.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” said AC Milan’s coach Stefano Pioli after the match According to Aftonbladet.

According to Italian sources in Aftonbladet, the attacker’s knee had been examined for the ailments earlier last week. Pioli said after the match that Ibrahimović practiced only half of the practice time on Friday.

Swedish will release the team preparing for the European Championships on 18 May. Ibrahimović is expected to be part of the group. He returned to the national team in the spring national matches.

In Italian Serie A, the Swede have scored 15 goals in this match in 19 matches.

In Sunday’s match, AC Milan defeated Juventus 3-0. AC Milan is third in the series with three laps to go. Inter has secured the championship.