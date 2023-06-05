Football | Zlatan Ibrahimović ends his career

Previously, it was only clear that Sweden’s all-time player will not continue in Milan.

Swedish considered the best footballer of all time Zlatan Ibrahimović, 41, is ending his career. He told about it on Sunday evening after the last match of his team AC Milan’s league season.

Previously, it was only clear that Ibrahimović will not continue in Milan.

“It’s time to say goodbye to football, not just to you,” Ibrahimović said, according to news agency AFP, addressing the Milan supporters.