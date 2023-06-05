Monday, June 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Zlatan Ibrahimović ends his career

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Zlatan Ibrahimović ends his career

Previously, it was only clear that Sweden’s all-time player will not continue in Milan.

Swedish considered the best footballer of all time Zlatan Ibrahimović, 41, is ending his career. He told about it on Sunday evening after the last match of his team AC Milan’s league season.

Previously, it was only clear that Ibrahimović will not continue in Milan.

“It’s time to say goodbye to football, not just to you,” Ibrahimović said, according to news agency AFP, addressing the Milan supporters.

#Football #Zlatan #Ibrahimović #ends #career

See also  Violence in intimate relationships will decrease slightly in 2021
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
VIDEO: Furious that his partner did not win a gay beauty contest, he broke the crown in front of everyone

VIDEO: Furious that his partner did not win a gay beauty contest, he broke the crown in front of everyone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result