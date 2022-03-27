Football Zlatan Ibrahimović downplays the Golden Ball as a political award: “If you say what you think, you can’t win”

An experienced attacker shared his views in an interview with German Bild.

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic downplays the Golden Ball, the Ballon d’Oria, distributed to the world’s best footballer by the German newspaper Bild in an interview.

The matter was raised by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet by raised because of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski was a strong candidate for the award last year. In the end, however, the award presented by France Football magazine was presented for the seventh time Lionel Messille.

“Awards like Ballon d’Or are just political awards. They want the Lord Perfect, ”Ibrahimović says.

“If you talk a lot and say what you think, you can’t win prizes like that. It’s easier for them to give it to someone who is Mr. Nice Guy. ”

40 years old the attacking star has been among the 30 finalist candidates several times. He finished fourth in the 2013 poll of football journalists.

“Whether I win the Ballon d’Or or not doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t make me a better or worse player, ”Ibrahimović says.

In an interview with Bild, the veteran striker playing for AC Milan also reveals that he was attracted to the German Bundesliga in the past.

“It’s always fascinated me. Bayern Munich is a great club. Every time I have met them and seen their arena, circumstances and organization, I have been impressed. That club has a great history. ”