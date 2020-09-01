Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues at AC Milan: “My Home”

Ibrahimovic finished 11 goals for the team in the spring season in 20 matches.

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday signed an extension agreement covering the period 2020-21 with the Italian club AC Milan. The agreement will last until the end of June next year.

Ibrahimovic played in AC Milan as early as the 2010-12 season, but then toured the North American MLS series to the Los Angeles Galaxy via PSG and Manchester United.

“My home,” Ibrahimovic wrote in connection with a picture he posted on Twitter.

He returned from North America in January and moved to AC Milan. In October, Ibrahimovic, 39, recently traveled to Milan to start a new season.

“Today (Monday) Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined his teammates and coach StefanoPiolin I follow at the Milanello Sports Center, where he attended his first practice of the season, the club said in a statement.

AC Milanin last fall went badly, but winter acquisition Ibrahimovic finished the team with 11 goals in 20 matches in the spring season and helped AC Milan advance to the European League qualifiers.