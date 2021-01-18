No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his incomprehensible pipe

admin by admin
January 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The 39-year-old striker continues his paint factory.

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays dazzling through the AC Milan shirt in the Italian main series.

Ibrahimovic had already scored their 11th goal of the season in their eighth match on Monday against Cagliari. After an injury, he returned to the opening lineup and fired the visitors’ lead in the seventh minute.

The 39-year-old striker has now managed to score a goal every year since 1999.

The match between Cagliari and AC Milan is still ongoing.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Durov spoke about the blocking of hundreds of Telegram channels calling for violence in the USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.