Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his incomprehensible pipe

The 39-year-old striker continues his paint factory.

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic plays dazzling through the AC Milan shirt in the Italian main series.

Ibrahimovic had already scored their 11th goal of the season in their eighth match on Monday against Cagliari. After an injury, he returned to the opening lineup and fired the visitors’ lead in the seventh minute.

The 39-year-old striker has now managed to score a goal every year since 1999.

The match between Cagliari and AC Milan is still ongoing.