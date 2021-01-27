Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on, Christian Eriksen solved hotly into the box.

AC Milan were eliminated from the Italian Cup by a last minute hit.

Italian The semi-final match of the Cup on Tuesday night between the Milan teams Inter and AC Milan ended with a 2-1 victory for Inter.

The Danish player became the hero of the Milan blue-black team Christian EriksenA free kick aimed at the keeper’s far post almost gave AC Milan the lead 7 minutes in, but the ball just wasn’t able to squirm its way through the defensive wall.

The first goal of the match was scored by the Swedish striker Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which hit in the 31st minute.

The hot atmosphere of the match came out well at the end of the first episode. Interin Romelu Lukaku and Ibrahimovic took a hot shot on the field. Lukaku’s teammates intervened before the confrontation became physical. Both players received a warning about the situation.

Ibrahimovicille the warning turned out to be fatal, as the Swede received a second warning and a red card after the second half had been played less than a quarter.

Milan, who was underplayed Rafael Leao broke Interin Nicolo Barella After 71 minutes, the visitors leveled the scores after Lukaku made it through the middle and struck home the 1 – 1 equalizer.

The game was close to savage at times, and Eriksen’s shot went over the bar.